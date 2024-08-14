Cape Elizabeth voters will only be asked to vote on the school board’s proposal for a solution to its aging schools at November’s election after four councilors voted against the chairman’s $42 million alternative.

The Town Council at its meeting Monday voted unanimously to send a $94.7 million bond to the November ballot for a town-wide vote.

If approved, $89.9 million would go toward a new middle school and upgrades to the elementary and high schools, a plan that resulted from two years of work by the School Building Advisory Committee. The other $4.8 million would be reserved for the town to repurpose the original high school built in 1933. The school board voted to return the building to the town in July.

A $42 million bond, proposed by council Chair Tim Reiniger in July for security upgrades and repairs at the three schools, failed 4-3 at Monday’s meeting.

Councilors Reiniger, Susan Gillis, Tim Thompson and Stephanie Anderson have been critical of the $89.9 million school project and supported the late-in-the-game $42 million alternative since it was first proposed, voting it through the public hearing process ahead of Monday’s final decision. However, on Monday, Anderson voted against sending the $42 million bond to the ballot alongside the school board’s plan, with Councilors Jeremy Gabrielson, Caitlin Harriman and Penny Jordan also opposed.

“I do not want (the committee) to be back wringing their hands saying, ‘Oh, if the $42 million hadn’t been on the ballot, then this would have passed.’ I don’t want to see that,” Anderson said at the meeting. “I feel that we should be sending one referendum to the voters. Let them vote up or down.”

Anderson said those in favor of the chairman’s proposal and other options considered by the School Building Advisory Committee could vote against the $94.7 million bond.

Councilors Gabrielson, Harriman, Jordan and many residents have been critical of the other councilors’ attempt to put a second bond on the ballot in recent months. They claimed it was a tactic to undermine the school board’s proposal and argued it was unvetted and had no project attached to it. Some residents have said they were willing to sue the town if it was pushed through. Over 450 residents signed a letter sent to the council last month in opposition to the $42 million proposal.

However, Anderson, Gillis, Reiniger and Thompson are still critical of the $94.7 million plan. They argue there are other, cheaper options considered by the committee that gained favor and that, after the school board rejected two proposals from the committee, they came up with the $89.9 million compromise in a matter of weeks. Some residents have spoken in favor of these cheaper options at recent meetings.

Those councilors voted 4-3 to formally not recommend voters pass the bond. That vote, along with the school board’s position, will appear on residents’ November ballots.

