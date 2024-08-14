The state police academy is considering new rules that would allow it to discipline Maine law enforcement officers for behavior that is unethical or unprofessional, but falls short of a crime.

The Maine Criminal Justice Academy has released a draft proposal for the new code of conduct rules, which would allow the academy’s board of trustees to discipline officers for unethical behavior, including harassing people, falsifying written or verbal communications in officials reports, possessing a controlled substance and engaging in conduct while on duty that would “significantly diminish the public’s confidence” in officers.

The draft rules come three years after the Maine Legislature expanded the academy’s disciplinary powers and provided the public with more information about misconduct by police and corrections officers. The 2021 bill had broad support from law enforcement.

The academy certifies all law enforcement and corrections officers in the state. Its board of trustees, comprised of representatives for law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and town managers, has only been able to discipline officers for criminal misconduct, with few exceptions.

Police chiefs in Maine are required by law to report officers’ criminal conduct to the board, regardless of whether the officer faces charges. But not all police misconduct can be defined by criminal laws, creating a gap in what the academy is able to consider. For example, an officer who lies or commits sexual harassment may not be to the trustees.

After the 2021 law was passed, the academy started a rule-making process that resulted in the release of the draft code of conduct last month. A public comment period ended Aug. 11. Now, the board must decide within 120 days whether to adopt the rules.

The draft says that officers would be subject to discipline for:

• Harassing someone because of their race, color, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity, physical or mental disability, religion, age, ancestry, national origin or familial status. This would include unwelcome advances, comments, jokes and other verbal or physical conduct.

• Misrepresenting information or lying to obtain a certificate from the board.

• Misrepresenting information or lying in connection with their duties as an officer, including falsifying official reports. There is an exemption for when officers are conducing interviews or interrogations as part of official investigations.

• Disclosing information that the officer knew, or should have known, was confidential.

• Engaging in conduct while on duty or in uniform that would significantly diminish the public’s confidence in them or law enforcement broadly.

• Possessing controlled substances, including marijuana, in violation of federal law.

The proposed code also says that chief administrative officers of a law enforcement or corrections agency – such as a sheriff or police chief – face discipline if they fail to report a conviction or misconduct by an officer as required; fail to report the findings of an investigation requested by the board within 30 days; or allow or fail to stop and report an officer from engaging in unethical or unprofessional conduct.

