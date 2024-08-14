Organizers of an annual race in Scarborough that benefits the South Portland Food Cupboard hope for a bigger turnout this year to better meet the increasing demand for the pantry’s services.

The 14th annual Knights of Columbus 5K and kids fun run to benefit the food cupboard, which has seen about a 30% increase in demand in Greater Portland since 2022, will take place Aug. 24 at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough.

“It’s a great event, and there have been tens of thousands of dollars that have been raised for the food cupboard,” said Dwayne Hopkins, the pantry’s executive director.

Early races saw between 30 to 40 runners turn out, said Kevin Curtis, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council in Scarborough.

“It started as a fairly small event and it slowly picked up steam over the years,” he said.

Last year, they drew 80 runners and raised $6,000.

Advertisement

Anthony Canarie, assistant race coordinator, said a large part of the growth can be attributed to increased exposure of the race and corporate sponsors. People are also becoming increasingly aware of the food cupboard’s heightened demand, he said. The pantry serves hundreds of local families.

“They’re seeing more and more traffic from first-time customers,” Canarie said. “There are people who have been in the area for a long time but inflation is just really pinching them. (The food cupboard’s) demand is just up through the roof.”

Hopkins said the food cupboard served roughly 22,000 individuals throughout the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to about 17,000 the previous fiscal year. Many have been first-time recipients.

“That (race) money will go a long way to help fund that additional growth,” Hopkins said. “It makes a significant impact.”

“We’ve been happy to help them,” Curtis said. “They do a great job feeding folks around the Greater Portland area.”

This year’s race, starting at the church at 150 Black Point Road in Scarborough, features a new route.

Advertisement

“That’s the big thing for this year; revamping the race course,” Canarie said. “I think it’ll be a little more fun for the runners this year. It will be on quieter roads, for the most part, with some nicer views as well.”

The kids fun run will begin at 8:30 a.m. next Saturday, followed by the 5K at 9 a.m. Those interested in participating can register online at tinyurl.com/bdz5ksy8. Runners can also show up on the morning of the race and register then.

It isn’t too late for sponsors to get involved, either, Canarie said.

“If anybody’s a business owner that wants to get involved and support, we’d be happy to talk,” he said. “We’d love to incorporate them as sponsors as well.”

Copy the Story Link