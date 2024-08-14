A 5k walking and running course at Topsham’s schools will celebrate the life of Rolando A. Amador this Saturday, raising money for a scholarship in his name.

The Rolando A. Amador Memorial Scholarship walk and run begins at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17.

Maria Amador, founder of the memorial scholarship, said the $500 scholarship is typically awarded to a Mt. Ararat student who wants to pursue higher education and a child aspiring to attend St. John’s Catholic School, where Rolando attended from kindergarten to eighth grade.

“It has almost been 10 years since he passed away, and he is still remembered and loved by everyone who met him,” Amador said.

Rolando died in February 2015 at the age of 22 while attending the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He was a junior and member of the 16th Company, majoring in mechanical engineering. Shortly afterward, the memorial scholarship was formed to continue to honor his legacy.

Family and friends referred to Rolando as Rolly, and some of his high school friends called him Ro. At Mt. Ararat High School, he lettered in three sports and led two teams as captain. After graduating from Mt. Ararat High School in 2011, he attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island for a year. The following year, Rolando joined the U.S. Naval Academy, where he maintained exemplary grades, making the Commandant and Superintendent’s List every semester.

“He inspired a lot of friends and people because they have come forward to let me know that,” Maria said. “They are a better person for knowing him.”

One of the recipients this year was Wesley Wallace, who was captain of the lacrosse and football teams at Mt. Ararat. The money will help him pursue a degree in international business and logistics at Maine Maritime Academy while enlisted to become an officer in the Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps.

For the first time this year, a raffle will be held at the event, and the Brunswick community has already donated various items. The raffle tickets are between $5 and $20, depending on how many tickets are purchased.

During the first couple of years of the Rolando Scholarship, the Mt. Ararat High School lacrosse team played two memorial games in Rolando’s honor, Amador said, because he liked to play lacrosse while he attended Mt. Ararat High School and grew up in Harpswell.

More information about the Rolando A. Amador Memorial Scholarship can be found on Facebook.

