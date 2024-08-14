The majority of South Portland city councilors at a meeting last week said they are in favor of consolidating city services at the former Mahoney Middle School property.

Departments at City Hall and the former Hamlin Elementary School building have outgrown their existing spaces, according to an assessment presented to the council in February. The fire and police departments and the library also have inadequate space, according to the report.

The plan calls for consolidating City Hall and Hamlin departments in the Mahoney building. The library would also be relocated to Mahoney, likely requiring an addition, while a new police station would be built on the adjacent field. Meanwhile, the central fire station on Broadway would be rebuilt at its current location.

A preliminary estimate puts the price tag at $72 million. The city has allocated $4.5 million toward the initial phase of the design process already – $4 million in this year’s budget and $500,000 in last year’s. A more accurate estimate will come as a result of this phase and will continue to be fine-tuned as the city explores other sources of funding, such as grants, city officials said at the Aug. 6 meeting.

The Mahoney property was turned over from the school department to the city in September last year when the new South Portland Middle School opened to students. Since then, a new City Hall and housing have been the two most popular uses debated by the public. In June, the council hired Carl Cooke of Frontline Construction Services to review the city’s proposal for consolidation and the South Portland Housing Authority’s proposal for housing in order to provide an impartial third-party opinion.

“To me, it just makes the most sense to renovate Mahoney for all city services, get them all under one roof,” Cooke said at the Aug. 6 council meeting.

Cooke noted that the properties vacated by city services could be considered for housing.

Library Director Kevin Davis told the council that a 2008 assessment concluded that the library was 30% undersized and it’s likely even more undersized today.

“When the building was opened in (1966), we had seven employees,” he said. “We’ve got 17 or 18 now. I’m the only person with an office, only a handful of employees have desks that they can call their own.”

The library’s 43 parking spaces are also insufficient, Davis said, and the adult section has books stacked up to 8 feet high.

“The standard for a public library is chest height,” he said, so cutting the stacks down would require them to double the size of the adult section.

Some library services could potentially overlap with city departments if they are combined into one building, Davis said, such as restrooms and meeting spaces.

Some residents at the Aug. 6 meeting were concerned about the police department being rebuilt on the Mahoney property. They argued it would take away a field used by youth sports teams and could disrupt the neighborhood with the sounds of sirens and its high-security needs, such as holding cells and storing weapons and vehicles.

Police Chief Dan Ahern said a new police station at that location would be “a welcoming, open, inviting, neighborhood space” and it ought to include a community room or meeting space like departments in neighboring towns have.

“We want a building that’s open to the community that meets the needs of the community today and 10 and 15 and 20 and 50 years from now,” Ahern said. “We want to invite the public to help us with public safety.”

Ahern also said that a new police station would not have barbed wire fencing as multiple residents had suggested.

“There will be a fence,” he said. “A barbed wire fence? No.”

Councilors Linda Cohen, Rachael Coleman, Steven Riley, Richard Matthews and Natalie West said they supported the proposal to consolidate the services there.

“The desire for a new City Hall goes back to the ’80s,” Cohen said at the meeting. “It’s one of those things that even after the addition was put on the building, the city was outgrowing its space here.”

“I think it gives the city the best opportunity to monetize the other properties and provide additional housing,” Riley said.

Mayor Misha Pride said he was in favor of the plan but would prefer the police station be located elsewhere.

“If it was just me, I might say let’s search for another parcel for the police station,” he said.

However, Pride acknowledged the difficulty of doing so, from finding a property with adequate space to the costs of purchasing land.

“It’s not up to me because we have a majority of councilors who are in favor of moving the police station where it is,” Pride said. “I’m definitely on board with consolidation.”

Councilor Elyse Tipton said she is not in favor of the consolidation plan and would favor housing at the Mahoney site. “We could find ourselves very pleased” with city services under one roof and the police station next door, she said, “but maybe we could find ourselves pleased that people have a place to live that is affordable for them and we used our public building for that.”

Tipton also said she would need more information if she were to support the consolidation plan.

“I would still like to know what are the actual updated detailed cost estimates of that proposal?” she said. “What is the funding plan in addition to bonds? Are we going to have grants or loans or even private funding available? Has anyone looked at the economic impacts for an analysis on local businesses?”

The City Council is expected to formally vote on the usage of Mahoney at its Sept. 3 meeting.

