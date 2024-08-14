Maine’s air quality index has been downgraded Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift over the state.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is reporting particle pollution as “moderate” for the most heavily populated southern and coastal regions of the state. At the “moderate” level, “sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath,” according to the DEP.

Air quality in the northern regions of the state is classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” That means “people with heart or lung disease, the elderly, teenagers and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It is OK to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less intense activities.”

Canadian wildfire smoke is causing hazy skies throughout New England, although air quality so far has not been declared a significant risk factor.

Last summer, smoke from Canadian wildfires caused dense haze and public health warnings across the Northeast. Maine avoided the high levels of smoke pollution experienced in much of the region because prevailing winds prevented worse conditions.

Climate change is contributing to more wildfires in dry regions of Canada and the U.S., making poor air quality from wildfire smoke more likely to be a recurring event, experts have said.

The forecast for Thursday is the same as for Wednesday, according to the DEP. “However, we will be keeping a close eye on the situation,” according to the agency’s forecast.

