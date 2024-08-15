The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers will have to continue their playoff push without Christian Yelich.

Yelich is undergoing season-ending back surgery Friday, putting an end to the 2018 NL MVP’s resurgent season. Yelich was leading the NL in batting average (.315) and on-base percentage (.406) when he went on the injured list in late July.

But, he hasn’t played since getting removed from a game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on July 23. Yelich has been dealing with back trouble for the last few years, and the issue landed him on the injured list twice this season.

The 32-year-old Yelich said Thursday in a video posted on social media that surgery “was just the best option that we really had left.”

“It just got to the point where it wasn’t getting better,” Yelich said. “I tried everything I could, ran out of options and it came time to make a decision.”

TWINS: Minnesota center fielder Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, three days after coming out of a game because of inflammation in his right hip.

THURSDAY GAMES

BREWERS 6, DODGERS 4: Jackson Chourio and Wiliam Contreras homered in the first inning and scored again in an eighth-inning comeback as Milwaukee rallied for a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Devin Williams earned his third save in as many opportunities and ended the game by striking out Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani. That save came one day after Williams preserved a 5-4 victory by retiring Ohtani, Betts and Freddie Freeman in order.

By winning both games, the Brewers earned a split of the four-game series between division leaders.

ATHLETICS 7, METS 6: JJ Bleday hit his first career grand slam, Shea Langeliers reached base five times for the second time in three games and Oakland won in New York in the longest nine-inning game in the pitch clock era.

The game lasted 3 hours and 45 minutes and the teams combined to throw 425 pitches, the most in a nine-inning game this season.

The Athletics, who trailed 5-0 in the third, won despite leaving a season-high 16 runners on base. Oakland left the bases loaded twice in the first three innings against Jose Quintana before Bleday’s slam in the fourth.

TIGERS 2, MARINERS 1: Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Detroit held visiting Seattle to one hit and rallied for a win to complete a three-game sweep.

The teams were playing for the sixth time in nine days. Detroit won two of three last week in Seattle.

GIANTS 6, BRAVES 0: Logan Webb threw 7 2/3 shutout innings, Grant McCray had his first career hit and home run, and San Francisco beat visiting Atlanta to avoid a sweep.

The Giants snapped a four-game losing skid behind Webb’s performance. The All-Star recorded his fourth straight win and held opponents to a run or fewer for his fourth consecutive start. He finished at least seven innings for the 14th time this season, most of any pitcher in the majors.

