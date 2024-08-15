The Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival takes off on Friday and runs through Sunday at Simard-Payne Park. Along with the gigantic balloons, there will be all sorts of entertainment and food, as well as a parade, car show and pancake breakfast. Want to feel a natural high? Book a ride on a balloon, but try not to end up in the Land of Oz.

Other weekend options are Fred Armisen at the State Theatre, the Acro-Cats at Hill Arts and the Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival in Brunswick.

Acadia National Park is a state treasure trove of beauty and adventure. Follow along with outdoors writer Shannon Bryan as she hits the water to visit Bakers Island and Mount Desert Island, then takes a hike up Mansell Mountain.

Sculpt an enriching day for yourself by strolling through one, or several, sculpture parks in Maine. Places like Two Diamond Artfarm in Saco and Langlais Art Preserve in Cushing offer an artistic twist on the great outdoors.

Heart of Biddeford’s annual River Jam happens Saturday at Mechanics Park on the Saco River. The lineup of musical acts is Oshima Brothers, Adam Ezra Group, Will Evans, Stephanie Ryann & Paige Davis, Connor Garvey and Louisa Stancioff. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Head to Tandem Coffee Roasters on 742 Congress St. for an unforgettable snack. The cheddar jalapeno biscuit is a savory affair with giant salt flakes that add to its delicious flavor profile. The line can be long, but the payoff is huge.

Finally, here’s something you can do that doesn’t require you to leave your house or spend any money. Laughing is free, and you’ll do a whole lot of it by following a dog named Tatum online. The Bangor-based pooch has learned to “talk,” and you’ll want to hear what he has to say.

