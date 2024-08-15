The 7-Eleven that was located at 152 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick closed this week for unspecified reasons.

The last day of business at the Big Gulp chain was Wednesday, Aug. 14. The air pump and additional outdoor amenities had already been removed, and utility trucks were seen doing work on the property as of Wednesday morning. Brightly colored poster paper had handwritten notices of the convenience store “going out of business.”

Store managers at the shop on Wednesday said they were not at liberty to speak on the closing.

7-Eleven’s corporate office, based in Irving, Texas, has not responded to several request for comment this week.

Despite the lack of clarity surrounding the closing, the loss of the convenience store marks a major shake up in Brunswick’s downtown. The convenience store, which has been around for decades, is situated at a prominent intersection and had the only gas pumps downtown.

Brunswick resident Elizabeth Robinson, 35, said she grew up with the 7-Eleven on Maine Street. As a child, Robinson said she would often grab cheap sodas, snacks or coffee from the convenience store.

“I’ve always known 7-Eleven to be a place to stop in were the people who do need the convenience [can] get food,” Robinson said. “It’s always been a downtown location and it’s always been welcoming to all walks of life.”

In her opinion, the closing is a “sign of the times,” guessing that it likely was caused by staffing and revenue issues. Robinson, who worked at a 7-Eleven in Texas in 2022, said she hopes another gas and convenience business, such as Cumberland Farms, goes into the empty space.

CBS released a story earlier this year stating that like many other national brands, 7-Eleven planned to close 272 stores this year, though it also said that the chain planned to open hundreds of new stores.

The CBS article also cited several reasons why businesses might close, including consumers cutting back on spending, poor business strategy and management issues. It is unclear why exactly the location in Brunswick is shutting its doors.

