Portland cafe LB Kitchen plans to open a kiosk in the medical campus at Rock Row in Westbrook, serving healthy foods intended to help promote healing.

Anchored by New England Cancer Specialists, the medical campus is the next phase of the sprawling mixed-use development that’s home to Market Basket and REI. It’s scheduled to open in early 2025, and other tenants include Rayus Radiology, Saco Bay Physical Therapy, Plastic & Hand Surgical Associates and The Dempsey Center.

The 600-square-foot cafe would open at the same time, serving menu items that have been popular at LB Kitchen’s original East End location, as well as prepared foods, including bowls, salads and sandwiches, according to a news release.

Owners Lee Farrington and Bryna Gootkind said their focus is on foods that nourish the body, and they plan to accommodate the dietary needs of all customers, but especially patients at the medical campus.

LB Kitchen opened on Congress Street in Portland in 2017 and serves breakfast and lunch dishes, smoothies and lattes.

Another location, LB Kitchen West, opened on York Street in Portland’s West End in 2019 but closed in May 2020.

