Recently, the speed on a portion of Sligo Road was increased from 35 mph to 45 mph. After so many years of driving on Sligo Road at the posted speed of 35 mph all the way – until the 25 mph sign – someone unwisely changed the speed from 35 mph to 45 mph. Why? There are runners, people pushing baby carriages, dog walkers and elderly taking a walk – and sometimes a horse walking. When the speed was 35 mph cars went 40 and 45 mph anyhow. Now they go 50 and 55 mph. Really? This is not Maine – “The way life should be.”

Please do something to put it back to a safer 35 mph. This is ludicrous.

Sharon Osur

North Yarmouth

