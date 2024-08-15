This week, on Aug. 18, Portland will close its only outdoor community pool, with an estimated $5 million renovations funding shortfall. And – after five years of planning and fundraising already – it is quite realistic it never reopens with a price tag like that.

For us in Westbrook, that $5 million makes the December 2020 “preliminary” $1.3-$1.6 million estimate for a complete renovation of the Westbrook outdoor pool look like a relative bargain. But unfortunately for Westbrook families and children, city planners never acquired any additional estimates – or engaged with the community – prior to quietly removing the pool in 2021.

With the continued rise in local taxes (such as Westbrook’s recent back-to-back double-digit increases), America’s outdoor community pools have continued to close. One solution has been to install much less expensive community waterparks called “splash pads,” which Portland now has five of. They’re not pools, but often fulfill the need to cool off in hot weather, can be constructed to serve many age/ability groups, and are great community gathering areas. Most communities find that as soon as they are built, users often want more.

As our summers continue to get hotter, I would encourage every Westbrook citizen to engage in any upcoming meetings or surveys about the future of its outdoor recreational amenities.

Philip D. Spiller Jr.

Former Westbrook recreation commissioner; former president of Discover Downtown Westbrook

