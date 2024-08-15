Harris-Walz is to Trump-Vance as a bucket of water was to the Wicked Witch of the West. Trump’s superpower – fear – is being neutralized by hope and joy. Harris-Walz 2024!

Cynthia Peoples
West Newfield

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles