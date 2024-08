A licensed hunter with an antlerless deer permit can harvest an antlerless deer in the designated district and an antlered deer statewide. Antlerless deer permits may be acquired through the lottery, and any remaining permits will be available for purchase on the MDIFW website.

There is no fee to apply to the antlerless deer permit lottery. Successful applicants must claim and purchase the permit for $12 (plus $2 agent fee).

