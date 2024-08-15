South Portland City Council is considering an ordinance which would prohibit housing from being created in a certain noise contour of Portland Jetport. That is to say, the land beneath low-flying planes coming and going from the Jetport. This ordinance is not required by the FAA, nor is it consistent with the Jetport’s master plan.

My understanding is that this ordinance is being put forth with the intent of mitigating future complaints from residents. The thinking is that if housing is built on this land, the noise from low-flying airplanes coming and going from PWM would be loud, and that disturbance would lead to complaints from future residents – something the city doesn’t want to deal with.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR John Finegan is a South Portland resident, a commercial real estate broker and a housing advocate.

If the impetus behind the ordinance really is as simple as that, I think this it is an example of government overreach and exactly the type of over-restrictive policy that makes land use law unnecessarily bureaucratic. My interpretation of this ordinance, however, is that it is a deliberate attempt to stop future housing development in South Portland. If my interpretation is correct, I strongly oppose this ordinance.

Housing is a controversial topic. Those who already have it would like to maintain the community exactly as they know it to be, unchanged.

For those who don’t have housing, that reality is often the biggest issue in their lives. Many people, particularly young people, are caught in a perpetual cycle of paying rent, student loans and car payments; they find themselves unable to save any substantial amount of money. For these folks, the idea of ever owning a home is a pipe dream – they are simply trying to make it to the next month. It’s creepy to think about 30 years from now, when we have an entire generation of Americans with very little wealth and no investment in society.

The housing crisis is something which really ought to be handled regionally. Instead, each town has the ability to shoot down housing developments. We have seen towns like Cape, Cumberland, Wells, Kittery and Brunswick using ordinances, public vote and referendums to shoot down new housing creation.

Advertisement

Without regional homogeneity in policy, each town is left to make their own decisions, and what we see, time and time again, is NIMBYism winning. Everyone recognizes that there is a housing shortage, but no one wants their own town to build housing and fix it. It’s a classic example of the tragedy of the commons.

I believe that each town, South Portland included, has an ethical responsibility to ensure more housing is built.

If you argue back and forth about the pros and cons of housing construction, you tend to hear the same points against it: traffic, environment, schools, the character of the neighborhood, taxes, etc. What these arguments are ultimately saying is that town residents prioritize the status quo and their relatively trivial self-interest over the reality of putting a roof over someone’s head and solving this housing crisis. That is a tremendous detriment to our community.

I can empathize with wanting things to stay the same and acting with yourself in mind; that’s a human instinct, and we all do it. But it is simply selfish to act in your own self-interest when the detriment to yourself is grossly insignificant compared to the good it would cause for other, more vulnerable members of your community. It’s like that scene at the end of the Titanic where all the rich people are on the lifeboats, which still have room, and they don’t want to go back to save the people who are drowning.

I strongly oppose this ordinance. I hope to see housing creation as the top priority for South Portland. I would like to see more ordinances which make the creation of housing easier in South Portland.

Copy the Story Link