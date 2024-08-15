NEW HIRES

Evergreen Credit Union has hired Erin Jones as an assistant vice president and South Portland branch manager. She has worked for credit unions in southern Maine for 13 years.

PROMOTIONS

The Center for Grieving Children has promoted Emma Walker to director of philanthropy and hired Kelly McCormack as director of marketing. Walker has worked for the nonprofit for six years, including as a development manager and corporate relations and events specialist. McCormack has worked in nonprofit marketing for nearly 20 years and was most recently the development and marketing manager at the Maine Association of Nonprofits.

Norway Savings Bank has promoted Frank Farrell to director and vice president of information technology and systems. Farrell had been the bank’s information systems manager and joined the company in 2013 as a software support specialist.

