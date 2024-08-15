Tyler Miller had two doubles and a single, Nathan Hickey drove in two runs with a pair of doubles, and the Portland Sea Dogs extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-3 Eastern League win over the Rumble Ponies on Thursday in Binghamton, New York.

Portland starter Caleb Bolden threw four shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five. Jacob Webb relieved and gave up three runs on seven hits over four innings, yet still got the win to improve to 9-3 on the season. Christopher Troye pitched the ninth for his second save.

Portland went ahead 2-0 in the first on an RBI double from Hickey and a run-scoring single by Phillip Sikes, then went ahead 4-0 in the fourth on RBI singles from Kristian Campbell and Allan Castro. Hickey’s double in the sixth plated Jhostynxon Garcia.

