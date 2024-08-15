GOLF

Chris Kirk made a hole-in-one on his way to a 6-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but the surprise in some respects was Hideki Matsuyama.

The Olympic bronze medalist lost his wallet in London when thieves snatched his bag, which also contained the passports of his caddie Shota Hayato and his swing coach, Mikihito Kuromiya. His caddie and coach had to return to Japan while Matsuyama went to Memphis, Tennessee, and shot a 65 to sit one off the lead.

Olympic gold medalist Scottie Scheffler and double major winner Xander Schauffele, the best two players in golf, were right in the mix as expected. They were in a group of seven two shots back at 4-under.

LPGA: Two-time major champion Minjee Lee of Australia managed a strong wind and caught a break with rare sunshine in a wet Scottish summer with a 5-under 67 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open before play was stopped for the day.

Former U.S. Women’s Open champion A Lim Kim and American Megan Khang were at 68. Lydia Ko, coming off her Olympic gold medal that put her into the LPGA Hall of Fame, faced the worst of the weather at Dundonald Links and made five birdies in her round of 69.

OLYMPICS

GYMNASTICS: American gymnast Jordan Chiles called an arbitration panel’s decision that she must return the bronze medal she was awarded in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics “unjust” and a “significant blow” in a message posted on social media Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee, in light of the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, announced it would reallocate the bronze to Ana Barbosu of Romania. It was thought Chiles had won the bronze after judges changed her score following an appeal by Team USA Coach Cecile Landi. Romania successfully protested to the CAS that Landi’s appeal was not made within one minute of Chiles’ score being posted, and the panel ruled Saturday the bronze should go to Barbosu.

“I have no words,” Chiles wrote in an Instagram post. “This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

USA Gymnastics has said it will continue efforts to let Chiles keep the medal.

BROADCASTING

ESPN LAYOFFS: ESPN has reportedly fired football analyst Robert Griffin III and “Sunday NFL Countdown” host Samantha Ponder in a stunning shakeup designed to cut significant costs.

Both on-air personalities had been earning over seven figures and were still under contract with the network when they were informed of the decision Thursday morning, The Athletic reported.

ESPN’s parent company, Walt Disney, is said to have made the cuts before the conclusion of the current financial quarter at the end of September.

COLLEGES

MEN’S SWIMMING: Notre Dame has suspended its men’s swimming program for at least one year after an external review found numerous violations of NCAA rules prohibiting gambling and that team members failed to “treat one another with dignity and respect,” the school announced Thursday.

“In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect, and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men’s swimming program for at least one academic year,” Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. He added that not all team members participated in the poor conduct and that Coach Chris Lindauer and his staff fully cooperated with the review.

Members of the team will be permitted to transfer, though NCAA sanctions would follow those found to have broken rules against gambling.

TENNIS

CINCINNATI OPEN: Defending champion Coco Gauff lost Thursday in her opening match at the Cincinnati Open, falling to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Gauff, then 19, became the youngest Cincinnati champion last year on her way to winning the U.S. Open a few weeks later. This time, after a bye in the first round, the No. 2 seed blew a 4-2 lead in the third set and lost to Putintseva for the first time in four career meetings.

The women’s No. 4 seed also was eliminated, with Elena Rybakina falling to Leylah Fernandez 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4. No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka won her opening match, beating Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4.

