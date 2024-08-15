Gorham bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 17, seating at 4:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.; UCC at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Beans, red hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread, rolls, coffee or punch, and homemade dessert. $12, $8 children. For takeout orders, call 892-5363 by 5 p.m. Friday.

Buxton bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church of Buxton, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. Beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, chop suey, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. $10, $5 ages 5-12, free under 5.

Community meal – Saturday, Aug. 17, 4:30-6 p.m., First Baptist Church Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Free monthly meal. Roast chicken, veggies, salad and dessert. Kids menu available.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Casco summer barbecue picnic supper – Saturday, Aug. 24, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Chicken, pork, burgers, hot dogs, salads, beans, watermelon and blueberry desserts. $12, $5 ages 8 and under.

Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

