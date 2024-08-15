A minor was killed after being hit by truck while riding their bicycle in Sabattus Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Sabattus Police and Fire departments responded to a crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Litchfield Road and Hillside Drive shortly after 2:20 p.m., police Chief Erik Baker said in a statement Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as a juvenile but did not share their age. Their name is being withheld until police notify the victim’s family, Baker said.

The cyclist had come off Hillside Drive and was headed west down Litchfield Road, where a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east, Baker said. The truck’s driver, 35-year-old Seth Ringler, of Portland, is cooperating with police, and there is no indication that alcohol was involved in the crash, Baker added.

The juvenile was transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, Baker said.

The crash is under investigation, he said, and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office was assisting with reconstruction.

