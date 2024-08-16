CINCINNATI — Bobby Witt Jr. homered, doubled and singled to boost his major league-leading average to .352, Michael Lorenzen pitched into the sixth inning to get his first win since being traded and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 in the opener of an interleague series on Friday night.

Witt, the Royals’ All-Star shortstop, hit a four-seam fastball from Nick Martinez 430 feet into the upper deck for his 25th homer in the fourth inning. He doubled and scored on a fielder’s choice in the sixth and had an infield single in the seventh.

The Reds intentionally walked him with two outs in the ninth, just before he trotted home on Vinnie Pasquantino’s 18th homer.

Lorenzen (6-6), acquired by the Royals in a July 29 trade with Texas, started his third game after two no-decisions. He allowed a run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings and departed after 83 pitches.

CUBS 6, BLUE JAYS 5: Seiya Suzuki hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and Chicago won at home.

Ian Happ began the 10th on second as the automatic runner. Chad Green (3-3) walked Michael Busch before Suzuki lined a 2-2 pitch into left field.

Happ scored easily to give Chicago a sorely needed victory after it blew a 5-2 lead in the ninth. The Cubs had dropped three in a row in a sweep at Cleveland.

Happ, Cody Bellinger, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Miguel Amaya homered for Chicago, and Tyson Miller (4-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

YANKEES 3, TIGERS 0: Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 44th home run and Gerrit Cole struck out eight in six innings as the Yankees won in Detroit.

Oswald Peraza also went deep in his first big league game this season for the Yankees, who improved to 4-0 against Detroit. New York, which began the day tied with Baltimore atop the AL East, won its third straight.

One game after hitting his 300th career home run, becoming by far the fastest player to reach the milestone, Judge connected for No. 301 in the eighth. His 431-foot drive over the first row of shrubs atop the center-field fence made it 3-0.

PHLLIES 3, NATIONALS 2: Trea Turner hit a bases-loaded single to the base of the wall over a drawn-in outfield in the bottom of the ninth and Philadelphia won at home after the Nationals tied the game with two runs in the top of the inning.

Turner finished with three singles and a double, and Nick Castellanos and JT Realmuto also drove in runs for Philadelphia, which won its third straight and steadied itself after losing 16 of 23 games after the All-Star break. The Phillies, 41-22 at home, entered the game with a seven-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

PIRATES 5, MARINERS 3: Paul Skenes struck out six and ended a four-start winless streak, and Pittsburgh won at home to snap a 10-game skid.

Skenes (7-2), who was 0-2 in his previous starts, allowed two runs and three hits and issued a career-high four walks over six innings in his first win since July 11. That victory came in the 22-year-old right-hander’s last outing before starting for the National League in the All-Star Game five days later.

