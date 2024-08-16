PARIS — A Greenwood man was charged with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of his wife in Peru.

An Oxford County grand jury handed up an indictment charging David Gaudreau, 60, with the intentional or knowing murder of 59-year-old Dale Gaudreau.

If convicted, David Gaudreau would face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Police responded to several reports of a motor vehicle crash on Route 108 at approximately 7:10 p.m. on May 28 in the area of 106-109 Auburn Road, Route 108 in Peru.

Callers also had reported that a truck stopped next to the vehicle and fired shots into the car, police said.

Related Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting his wife in her car on Route 108 in Peru

When first responders arrived, they discovered a blue Hyundai on the side of the road with a deceased female in the driver’s seat who was later identified as Dale Gaudreau, police said.

David Gaudreau was arrested later that night after surrendering himself to police and he was charged with her murder.

Because the affidavit supporting Gaudreau’s arrest was impounded by a judge, further details of the events leading to his arrest are unavailable to the public.

He declined to challenge probable cause of the charge and is awaiting trial without bail.

Copy the Story Link