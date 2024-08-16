Since 2000, Scarborough’s Land Acquisition Reserve Fund has contributed to 20-plus projects spanning nearly 1,200 acres and including preserves open to the public, farms, and historical landmarks. It has successfully catalyzed a public/private partnership, with joint funding on nearly all projects receiving land fund contributions. For the projects involving Scarborough Land Trust, less than half of project costs on average have come from the town and over 50% from SLT and other organizations and sources of funding such as state and federal grants.

The fund is replenished through a land bond, a process approved by voters four times. Replenishment is needed again if the town is to continue supporting land conservation in the face of growth and development pressures, a top concern of residents. Scarborough’s Parks and Conservation Land Board has recommended a $6 million land bond measure for the November ballot, reflecting the doubling in land prices over the past two decades. This money isn’t spent immediately – amounts are allocated to projects deemed worthy after an evaluation process, including public comment and town council review/approval.

Importantly, not all projects funded through the land bond include SLT, and when they do, these amounts are not charitable donations. When SLT is involved, town grants are made into the escrow account for the purchase of the property being put into conservation and only paid at the closing of the transaction. These parcels are then restricted to conservation and benefit Scarborough as protected open spaces, watersheds and recreation areas for residents; SLT contributes about $200,000 from its own budget annually for stewardship and property management of conserved lands.

I urge councilors to include the land bond on the ballot so residents can weigh in and support this conservation model that has served the town well.

Nancy Ravin

Scarborough Land Trust board member

