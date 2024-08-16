In a July 27 letter to the editor, the writer quotes Donald Trump, who said, “Democrats, ‘would vote for a mannequin or a dead man,’ if that’s who the party nominated.”
I submit that even if the Democrats voted for both a mannequin and a dead man, they would do far – I repeat – far less damage to our country than another four years of Donald Trump. God forbid!
John Doxsee
South Portland
