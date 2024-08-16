I found an op-ed of Aug. 6 to be very misleading (“Opinion: From da Vinci to the Liberty Bell, symbols still matter”). The bell referenced by the writer was indeed a replica of the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia but the bell itself, known as the Freedom Bell, is located in Washington, D.C. There was no damage to the Freedom Bell, although it was sprayed with much graffiti and those who defaced it should be held responsible. It is unfortunate that the writer does not appear to comprehend the reasons behind the protest.

The tableau at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony was not a parody of da Vinci’s “Last Supper.” Instead, it was a reference to a regular pagan feast and the gods of Olympus. Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, even made an appearance. However, the performance did allow an opportunity for members of certain religious faiths to play the oppressed-victim card.

It should also be noted that art historians believe da Vinci was probably homosexual, having been accused of if not prosecuted for sodomy in the 1470s. In any case, it is likely if da Vinci was alive today, he would have been an enthusiastic participant in the Paris Olympics opening ceremonies. Unfortunately, the writer and others seem unable to appreciate the meaning of the festive expression, which celebrated international diversity and paying tribute to feasting and French gastronomy.

Stephen Simpson

Portland

