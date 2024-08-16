• New development on Cumberland Foreside will be ready for move-ins this fall; base rents include an assigned outdoor parking spot

• Originally planned as luxury condos, these rentals have unique high-end finishes and amenities like a private gym and dog wash

• Ideal location in a quiet community five minutes from the town beach and 15 minutes to Portland, with great public schools, multiple golf courses, boat slips and nearby mixed-use trails

• For complete information, visit themarkcumberland.com

Find room in this tight housing market with 45 new rental units in Cumberland that will open for move-ins this fall. Originally developed for sale, these units have the high-end design and finishes you would expect from a luxury project, including an in-building commercial-grade gym.

Feel at ease under ten-foot ceilings, six-foot windows and eight-foot-tall doors. Top notch sound attenuation gives you peace and privacy from neighbors and surrounding roadways. Each unit has Pella Lifestyle Series Aluminum-Clad Wood Windows, special sound dampening sub-floors and insulation in the wall framing.

Simple, quality finishes will support any personal style: off-white quartz countertops, wide plank luxury vinyl floors, matte black pulls for Shaker style cabinets, faucets and lighting fixtures, stainless steel GE appliances, including double convection ovens and French door refrigerators.

Rents include hot water in all units, trash and recycling removal, snow shoveling and plowing on walkways and the parking lot, stormwater and sewer billing, lawn care and landscaping around the building, and common area cleaning, electricity, heat and air conditioning. Renters will cover their unit’s electric bills as well as any cable or internet services they choose.

Base rates also include one outdoor parking spot per unit, with the option to upgrade to an indoor, heated space. Another nice detail: off the garage and common area is a wash station with hot and cold water for furry friends or sandy feet.

Situated right off Route 1 in the desirable town of Cumberland, The Mark is in an ideal location for getting where you need in Southern Maine and beyond: Portland, multiple sandy beaches including the town beach five minutes away, the airport, shopping in Freeport or at the Maine Mall, or groceries and restaurants in Falmouth Town Center.

Residences at The Mark are managed by BellPort Property Management. Contact them today for more information. 207-774-1400 ext. 4 | leasing@bellportmgt.com

Copy the Story Link