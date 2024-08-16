BRUNSWICK – Elizabeth “Betsy” Pettengill Edgerton died peacefully in Brunswick on July 5, 2024 at the age of 88. In her own words, “I’ve had a wonderful life!”

Betsy was born in Portland on Oct. 7, 1935 to Louise Merriam Pettengill and Richard Eaton Pettengill. She grew up in Falmouth Foreside, spending many happy summers at Ocean Point, in East Boothbay. After graduating from Portland High School, she briefly attended Maine College of Art and Design before transferring to the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Mass.

In 1959, Betsy married Dan Edgerton, and they moved to Gorham where they raised their three children, a Saint Bernard named Sophie, and an assortment of cats. She loved gardening and home cooking, always providing her family with fresh baked bread and treats, homemade jams and jellies, and birthday cakes. Summers were spent at the family cottage at Ocean Point.

Betsy was a lifelong and prolific artist, producing oil paintings and water colors, woodcut prints and silk screened Christmas cards, and sculptures made from objects collected along the shoreline. She sewed clothing for her young children, dabbled at the piano, and loved to write poetry.

After her divorce in 1985, Betsy moved back to Falmouth Foreside where she rented a small cottage on the water. She went to work at Fairchild Semiconductor, where she learned to code, and retired in 1998 after buying a house in Topsham. She always had a garden, and there was always at least one cat in residence at her house.

Betsy was predeceased by her son, Bill.

She leaves behind a son, Jonathan and his wife Stacy, of Bowdoin, a daughter, Louisa, of Bath; granddaughters Julia, of Boston, Mass., and Liz and husband Vin, of Philadelphia, Pa.; as well as her partner of more than 20 years, John Davis of Harpswell.

A celebration of her life will be held in September.

