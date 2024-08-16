WESTBROOK – Janet Marie Farr, 82, life-long resident of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2024.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1941 in Westbrook, the second daughter of Albert Arthur and Loretta (Duchaine) Doyle.

She attended St. Hyacinth grammar school and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1956. Janet’s loving personality and passion for helping others harmonized with her career as a beautician. At Marisa’s Hair Salon in Portland, she built lasting relationships and friendships with a large base of clients, as well as her co-workers.

On May 27, 1967 she married the love of her life, Phillip Gordon Farr. They were happily married for 50 years, enjoying the company of family and vacations with friends. “Philsey” and Janet were godparents to many, and enjoyed spoiling two generations of nieces and nephews.

After Phil’s’ passing in 2017, Janet continued to work in the salon until the age of 81. She enjoyed spending time with her best and lifelong friend Theresa Barrieau, and visiting family in Chicago, Ill. each year.

Janet was predeceased by her husband, Phillip; and sisters Carol Ann Jean and June Doyle.

She is survived by nieces Stephanie “Jean” and husband Michael Mette, Julie (Farr) and husband Gregg Carrell, Deborah (Farr) Tirrell, and Laurie (Farr) Bjorklund; nephew, Ryan Farr; grandnieces Evan and Lauren Carrell; grandnephews Brendan Lucente, Zack Mette, Brendan Carrell, Colby and Sam Tirrell, and Parker Bjorklund.

A Catholic mass will be held at 10 a.m. Aug, 19 at St. Anthony’s (St. Hyacinth) Church in Westbrook, with interment to follow at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery in Westbrook.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to St. Jude or the American Cancer Society.

