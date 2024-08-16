BOWDOINHAM – Richard Morin, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, after a brief bout with pneumonia. Arrangements were completed by Kincer Funeral Home, Richmond.

Thank you for joining the family and friends of Richard F. Morin as we gather for a celebration of life on Friday, Aug. 23, beginning at 2 p.m. at Bay View Cemetery, 333 Bay Rd., Bowdoinham, for burial and recognition of his military service.

A reception with light refreshments will follow at Merrymeeting Hall, 27 Main St., Bowdoinham, with time for reflection, remembrance, and a toast to honor his birthdate.

