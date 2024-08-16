BALTIMORE — Masataka Yoshida homered and had four RBI and the Boston Red Sox pounded All-Star Corbin Burnes before holding on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-10 on Friday night.

Burnes (12-5) gave up eight runs and 10 hits – both career highs – in four innings. It was a performance unbefitting the AL starter last month in the All-Star game and the 2021 Cy Young Award winner.

Burnes yielded two home runs, walked three and threw two wild pitches on a hot, humid night. His ERA jumped from 2.71 to 3.10, the highest it’s been all season.

Ramón Urías went 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBI for the Orioles, who fell a game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East. Rookie Jackson Holliday had his first four-hit game and scored three runs.

Despite getting 17 hits and cutting a five-run deficit to 12-10, Baltimore stranded 12 runners and came up short.

Rafael Devers doubled in a run in the first inning and hit a two-run drive in the third for a 4-1 lead. After the Orioles pulled even in the bottom half, Yoshida capped the fourth with a three-run shot that made it 8-4.

It was 8-6 before the Red Sox tacked on three runs in the seventh against Craig Kimbrel, who’s trying to regain his job as Baltimore’s closer. This game didn’t help that effort, as he was booed lustily by the home crowd after giving up a two-run homer to David Hamilton and a solo blast by Jarren Duran.

Cooper Criswell (5-4) got the win despite allowing six runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. He was the third of eight Boston pitchers, with starter Brennan Bernadino getting only two outs before manager Alex Cora tapped deep into his bullpen.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth to earn his 23rd save and seal Boston’s second win in eight games against Baltimore this season.

