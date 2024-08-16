JERUSALEM — The United States and its allies have presented a final proposal to Hamas and Israel for a cease-fire and hostage deal that it hopes can be agreed upon by the end of next week, said the United States, Qatar and Egypt in a joint statement Friday.

The remarks did not include any specifics on the deal and drew immediate criticism from Hamas, leaving doubts about the Biden administration’s latest effort to end the devastating war in Gaza and stave off a looming attack on Israel by Iran for its recent spate of assassinations.

Still, Washington, Cairo and Doha insisted that all parties are now closer to a final agreement after two days of intensive negotiations in the gas-rich Persian Gulf state.

“This proposal builds on areas of agreement over the past week, and bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal,” said the joint statement.

In the coming days, lower-level officials will hammer out the remaining technical details, “including arrangements to implement the agreement’s extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees,” said the statement.

“Senior officials from our governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today,” said the statement.

Hamas did not immediately release a formal statement on the proposal, but Arabic-language media outlets cited officials from the group as saying it did not align with an earlier framework to which Hamas agreed.

After the first day of negotiations Thursday, Qatar’s prime minister assessed that progress was being made and implored Iran’s leaders to hold off on their expected assault on Israel to avoid scuttling an emerging deal, according to two diplomats familiar with the conversation.

The phone call from Qatar’s Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to Iran underscored the deadly stakes looming over the discussions between the negotiators in Doha, which included the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar. Hamas officials, some of whom live in Doha, did not directly participate in the talks, but mediators kept them updated on the status of the negotiations.

Mohammed “encouraged Iran to de-escalate and stressed the need for calm” during the call, one of the diplomats said. The second diplomat said he warned Iran to consider the grave consequences of waging an assault at the very moment there are signs of diplomatic progress.

An Israeli official also said progress had been made in the first day of talks, justifying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to keep his negotiators in Doha overnight. The official and the two diplomats – who, like others in this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive situation – declined to specify where Israeli officials may have adjusted their position on the deal, which includes a six-week cease-fire, the release of scores of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from major population centers. Israel has previously insisted on additions to a framework announced by President Biden in May.

For weeks, Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have threatened to retaliate against Israel for the assassinations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its role in Haniyeh’s killing – though it privately told U.S. officials afterward that it was responsible.

The Israel Defense Forces has been on high alert, and the White House warned Thursday that the strike could happen imminently and without advance notice.

“We have information … that an attack could come with little or no warning, and certainly could come in coming days, and we have to be ready for it,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a phone briefing.

During the talks, the United States is represented by CIA Director William J. Burns and White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk. Egypt is represented by its intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, and Israel by Mossad head David Barnea as well as Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon. Mohammed is in attendance for Qatar.

“In the lead-up to this meeting, we’d already narrowed some gaps,” Kirby said, adding that “the remaining obstacles can be overcome, and we must bring this process to a close.”

Husam Badran, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said Thursday on social media that “any agreement must achieve a comprehensive cease-fire, a complete withdrawal from Gaza, the return of the displaced and the reconstruction, in addition to a prisoner exchange deal.”

During previous talks, Israel insisted on additions to the framework announced by Biden, including its military retaining indefinite control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt, according to officials familiar with the process. It also insisted on setting up checkpoints to process Palestinians returning to their homes in northern Gaza. Hamas had appeared to meet the conditions of the proposal announced by Biden, U.S. officials said.

An Israeli official said Thursday that Netanyahu resolutely stands by the principle that the Israel Defense Forces physically remains in the Philadelphi Corridor.

Israeli media, which first reported on the Qatari prime minister’s conversation with Iran’s leaders, said a breakthrough in the talks is related to the Netzarim Corridor, a four-mile-long road just south of Gaza City that runs from east to west, stretching from the Israeli border to the Mediterranean Sea. Hamas has made Israel’s withdrawal from the area a central demand in cease-fire negotiations.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

• Attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank are “unacceptable and must stop,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson said after dozens of Israelis set fires and threw stones and molotov cocktails in the village of Jit. The Ministry of Health in Ramallah said settlers fatally shot a 23-year-old Palestinian man and critically injured another. Israeli leaders including Netanyahu and far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also condemned the violence. The Israel Defense Forces said it had launched a joint investigation with the police and the Shin Bet, and that one Israeli citizen had been arrested. Nearly all investigations into settler violence end without an indictment or conviction, according to the Israeli rights group Yesh Din.

• The IDF on Friday ordered further evacuations from areas it had previously designated as a humanitarian zone. In a message posted on social media, the Israeli army said it was adjusting the boundaries of the humanitarian area due to militant activity and “the firing of rockets and mortars toward the State of Israel.” It instructed people in areas to the east of Deir al-Balah and northern Khan Younis to leave. A U.N. official said in July that 1.9 million people in Gaza – the majority of the enclave’s population – had been displaced multiple times.

• Israel’s foreign minister called on France and Britain to join Israel in attacking Iran, in the event of an assault from Tehran. Israel Katz said Friday in a statement that he “made it clear” to his French and British counterparts – Stéphane Sjournat and David Lammy, who are visiting Israel – that “the right way to deter Iran and prevent war is by announcing that if Iran attacks, they will stand with Israel not only in defense but also in striking targets in Iran.”

• At least 40,005 people have been killed and 92,401 injured in Gaza since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but says the majority of the dead are women and children. Israel estimates that about 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, mostly civilians, and says 330 soldiers have been killed since the launch of its military operation in Gaza.

• The U.N. human rights chief said Thursday that the death toll in the enclave was “a grim milestone” for the world. “Most of the dead are women and children,” Volker Türk said in a statement. “This unimaginable situation is overwhelmingly due to recurring failures by the Israel Defense Forces to comply with the rules of war.”

