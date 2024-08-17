HOUSTON — New York’s Daniel Jones threw two interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown in his first action since a season-ending knee injury last year and the Houston Texans beat the Giants 28-10 Saturday in preseason action.

Jones tore the ACL in his right knee on Nov. 5 and had recovered for the start of training camp but was held out of New York’s preseason opener last week against Detroit. He played until halftime Saturday and was 11 of 18 for 138 yards.

Houston’s C.J. Stroud threw for 88 yards in one quarter after playing two series in his preseason debut last week. The Texans didn’t score on his first drive and he was lifted for Case Keenum in the middle of the next one at the start of the second quarter.

Jones was under heavy pressure in the end zone on his second drive when he threw a desperation pass which was picked off by Jalen Pitre and returned 5 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-0.

The Giants were driving on the next possession when Jones attempted a deep throw to Jalin Hyatt. But Derek Stingley jumped in front of him near the end zone for another interception.

Jones moved the ball more effectively after that with most of Houston’s starters on the bench. He directed a 63-yard drive capped by a 1-yard TD run by Devin Singletary that tied it early in the second.

Advertisement

BEARS 27, BENGALS 3: Caleb Williams made another good impression in his first appearance at Soldier Field since Chicago drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick, running for a touchdown and leading two scoring drives, and the Bears beat Cincinnati.

Williams got off to a slow start coming off an impressive and brief showing last week at Buffalo in his first preseason appearance. Chicago went three-and-out on its first three possessions on a rainy afternoon. The former USC star then showed the arm and elusiveness the Bears are banking on, leading them to a field goal and scrambling for a touchdown.

Williams completed 6 of 13 passes for 75 yards against Cincinnati’s backups, including a 45-yarder to fellow rookie Rome Odunze. He ran for a 7-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

Odunze, the No. 9 overall draft pick, also had a 16-yard run on an end-around to help set up a field goal. Khalil Herbert carried five times for 31 yards.

RAVENS 13, FALCONS 12: Josh Johnson completed all 11 of his pass attempts and Emory Jones added a long touchdown throw in the second half to lift Baltimore victory over visiting Atlanta.

The Falcons scored with 36 seconds remaining on a 3-yard run by Jase McClellan, but McClellan was stopped well short on a 2-point conversion by Tavius Robinson. Atlanta did not bother trying an onside kick after that.

Lamar Jackson and Kirk Cousins, each team’s No. 1 quarterback, did not play. Neither did Atlanta rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Copy the Story Link