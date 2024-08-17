A Harpswell man died Friday night after falling from his boat and being struck by its propeller, Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher confirmed Saturday.

Crews from the Maine Marine Patrol, along with Harpswell Fire and Rescue and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the recreational boating accident near South Harpswell at around 8 p.m. Friday.

The boater, Samuel Sharpe, 23, of Harpswell, fell from a 19-foot center console boat into the water, Keliher said. He was then struck by the boat’s propeller.

Keliher said witnesses pulled Sharpe in from the water and transported him to shore at Potts Point Landing in South Harpswell, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Marine Patrol is investigating, and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner will examine Sharpe’s body.

