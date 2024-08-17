FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ competition at place kicker is tight between incumbent Chad Ryland and free-agent signing Joey Slye, Coach Jerod Mayo said Friday.

Slye, 28, is now 29 of 35 on field goals this summer, including 3 of 3 in two preseason games. Ryland, a 2023 fourth-round pick, is 28 of 33 in practice. He’s hit 3 of 3 extra points in two preseason games.

But the NFL’s new kickoff rule also must be considered when the Patriots are settling the kicker battle, since kickers could be more involved as tacklers. Slye, who’s listed at 213 pounds, played linebacker in high school and maintains that build, while Ryland is listed at 195 pounds. Slye showed his value in that aspect during Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles, coming up to the 35-yard line and forcing the Panthers’ lead blocker to take him on rather than eliminate another Patriots special-teamer, which could have broken a big play.

Slye called it an instinctual play, rather than something he was coached to do.

“A lot of times if I can just show face in there, I can kind of maybe make a cut that breaks (the returner) back into our other coverage guys, and they make a tackle or whatever it might be,” said Slye. “Just kind of an instinctual, fill the gap, make sure he can get kind of cut off, and we made the tackle on him.”

Slye said he trains five to six times per week during the season, which is different from some kickers.

“We’ve kind of set up a different game plan that both satisfies my itch of wanting to be in the weight room as well as meets all of the markers of making sure that I’m set and ready to go to make sure I perform on game day. I have a nice little happy medium there.”

Kickers kick from their own 35-yard line under the new rule, while the coverage team lines up on its own 40. Blockers line up starting at the 35, and only the kicker and returners can move before the ball is touched.

“With the rule, we’re going to be a little bit more needed in coverage with more returns, but also just the way that everything is spaced out. We used to be someone who was a little bit more of a safety valve if anything broke. Now, we’re having to point out the returner, so different coverage rules. Then, obviously a lot of us just used to hit the ball out of the back of the end zone, so now we actually are going to have a lot more returns.

“My size obviously is something that is different than most kickers, but obviously some guys might be a little bit faster, whatever it might be, but I think just the instincts of playing football when I was growing up, playing linebacker in high school and stuff like that, I just kind of see things a little bit from that perspective, vs. guys that may have just kicked their whole life. They don’t understand kind of the difference in kind of movement of when the gaps open up, like where the runs might be, anything like that. Just looking at it from a different approach. And then, obviously the wear and tear of making tackles. If you’re 165 pounds, 170, (it) might be a little bit hard to take on a returner that might be built like Cordarrelle Patterson still might be returning kicks. You’re gonna have to make tackles on him. And guys that are playing linebacker, safety in the league normally are struggling to make tackles on them. So just obviously, if I’m able to put a little bit more force behind my tackles, then I might be able to make a little bit more.”

THOSE HOPING TO see new combinations along the Patriots’ offensive line should be happy with what the team debuted in Saturday’s practice.

The session was shorter than usual at just 90 minutes, non-padded and filled with half-speed walk-throughs.

The team’s initial offensive line was Vederian Lowe at left tackle, Sidy Sow at left guard, David Andrews at center, Mike Onwenu at right guard and Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle. Three plays in, however, rookies Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson replaced Okorafor and Sow at right tackle and left guard, respectively. Michael Jordan then mixed in at right guard, Okorafor re-entered at left tackle, Liam Fornadel saw snaps at center, and Onwenu saw his first reps of the summer at right tackle.

Wallace said the coaches didn’t express any reasoning behind the change.

“They just said we’re switching stuff up, guys will be in and out at different sides,” Wallace said.

That rotation extended past the Patriots’ first set of 11-on-11 drills into other full-team drills. As practice wrapped, however, quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye both went through a walk-through period with Lowe, Sow, Andrews and Okorafor at their regular spots, while the backup offensive line worked on a side field with Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe at QB.

It was notable that backup offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and backup center Nick Leverett were both held out of practice.

“We’ve just got a few guys out,” Onwenu said. “So, I mean, we’re all kind of getting reps and just practicing for the worst.”

Onwenu started the offseason workout program at right tackle during organized team activities but had moved to right guard by the end of minicamp. Onwenu continued playing right guard during the first three weeks of training camp until moving outside to tackle on Saturday. Onwenu has started at right guard, left guard and right tackle during his NFL career. Mayo said back in March that the initial plan for Onwenu – after the O-lineman signed a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency, was to play tackle. Clearly that has since changed.

“Just getting those reps today, I thought I only got maybe six or eight reps. The more I get or the more practice I take and just get comfortable with it,” Onwenu said.

