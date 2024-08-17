Award-winning actress Kathleen Turner will not perform at Saturday’s matinee showing of “A Little Night Music” in Ogunquit after falling ill during a show Friday.

The star of “Romancing the Stone” and “Prizzi’s Honor” felt ill during a 2 p.m. performance Friday at the Ogunquit Playhouse and had to leave the stage, WMTW reported. Her understudy, Jennifer Allen, stepped in for the rest of the performance, as well as the 8 p.m. show Friday.

Carol Chiavetta, the playhouse’s director of marketing and communications, said Saturday morning that Turner would not perform at the 2 p.m. show.

It was still unclear if she would take the stage for closing night at 8 p.m, Chiavetta said.

Turner stars as Madame Armfeldt in the Stephen Sondheim musical. The show opened in Ogunquit on July 18 and closes out with two final performances Saturday.

There was no further information available about Turner’s condition.

Turner is a two-time Golden Globe winner and has also been nominated for an Academy Award, Grammy Award and two Tonys.

