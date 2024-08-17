MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hideki Matsuyama pulled away from a crowded field Saturday with a 6-under 64, giving him a five-shot lead over Nick Dunlap in the

FedEx St. Jude Championship, the postseason opener where the focus began to shift toward players trying to extend their season.

Matsuyama quickly atoned for an early bogey by drilling a 3-wood over the water to 15 feet and making the eagle putt. He kept adding birdies the rest of the day in more steamy weather and no one could stay with him.

Denny McCarthy, who was tied for the 36-hole lead with Matsuyama, put four bogeys on his card before registering his first birdie. Sam Burns had only five pars – and a broken driver – in his round of 70 as he fell seven strokes behind. Scottie Scheffler lost ground with a few suspect chips and was tied for fourth with Burns after a 69.

Matsuyama was at 17-under 193 and in position to capture his first FedEx Cup playoff victory.

But this postseason opener was all about moving on. The top 50 advance to the BMW Championship next week outside Denver and will be assured of getting into all the $20 million signature events next year.

Viktor Hovland took a big step toward that with a 66, leaving him in third place, six shots behind Matsuyama. Jordan Spieth’s season effectively ended when he made two double bogeys in his round of 74, leaving him in 69th place in a 70-man field.

Will Zalatoris, who entered the postseason at No. 49, shot 67 on Saturday. He was tied for sixth and all but assured of staying well inside the top 50.

Among those on the bubble to advance going into Sunday’s round are Justin Rose and Adam Scott. Rose is tied for ninth after 54 holes, which would provisionally move him up from 55th to 46th in the standings. He shot 71 on Saturday after making double bogey on the last hole.

Scott shot 68 and was projected at No. 45 in points.

