DETROIT — Spencer Torkelson doubled and tripled in his return to the majors, and the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 4-0 on Saturday.

Torkelson, who turns 25 on Aug. 26, was batting .201 with four homers when he was demoted to Triple-A on June 2. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft was called up this weekend, along with Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney – two of Detroit’s top infield prospects.

Tigers right-hander Keider Montero (4-5) struck out five in five-plus innings in his 10th career start. He allowed two hits in his third consecutive win.

Tyler Holton followed Montero with three innings. Jason Foley finished the four-hitter, working around Aaron Judge’s leadoff double in the ninth.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón (13-8) surrendered four runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

PIRATES 7, MARINERS 2: Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits, including a first-inning homer, and the Pirates beat Seattle in Pittsburgh.

Rowdy Tellez and Jared Triolo also connected for the Pirates, who have won the first two games of the three-game series following a 10-game losing streak. Joey Bart added a pair of doubles.

Pittsburgh left-hander Bailey Falter (6-7) matched a career high with eight strikeouts while allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He permitted eight hits and walked none.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for Seattle, which began the day in second place in the AL West.

NOTES

PIRATES: Pittsburgh placed designated hitter Andrew McCutchen on the 10-day injured list with left-knee inflammation.

McCutchen was injured Friday night while running the bases in the seventh inning of a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

McCutchen, 37, has an 11-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. He is hitting .235 with 16 home runs in 101 games.

