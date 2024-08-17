The driver of a box truck who Maine State Police say fell asleep at the wheel Friday afternoon was injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Sidney.

State police responded to reports of a box truck driving erratically near mile marker 112 around 3 p.m. Friday. Shortly after, first responders received calls reporting the truck had crashed into the median at mile 118 in Sidney.

Ashley Peters, 42, of Ellsworth, fell asleep while driving the box truck owned by Eastern Mold Remediation, state police Lt. Aaron Turcotte said. The truck entered the median, struck a tree and rolled onto its passenger side.

Peters was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, Turcotte said. She was transported to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.

Parts of I-95 northbound were restricted to one lane for about three hours Friday while crews investigated.

Copy the Story Link