• Two bedroom, two bathroom home sold by State Manufactured Homes, a local, family-owned business celebrating 80 years of excellence

• Premium corner lot with an attached two-car garage and walk-up attic for extra storage

• Front and rear covered porches, gas fireplace in the living room and separate laundry room create a well-appointed layout

• Off Route 1 in Scarborough and close to the South Portland city line, this house is tucked away from the hustle bustle while close to everything

State Manufactured Homes is celebrating 80 years of excellence with a limited time sale price on this lovely two-bedroom, two-bath home. They understand that finding both privacy and a sense of community is a rare thing in today’s chaotic, competitive housing market and are pleased to offer realistic solutions. So, look at this 2024 Woodland II home and celebrate too, because it checks off all the boxes for a move-in ready, convenient, and comfortable lifestyle.

✔ LOCATION Pinecrest is an all ages manufactured housing community just off Route 1 in Scarborough. It’s close to everything southern Maine offers. Here, you’ll find public transportation and you’re within fifteen minutes of beaches, restaurants, shopping, medical facilities, downtown Portland, and a great school system.

✔ DESIGN AND LAYOUT It is easy to imagine living here. Arched room entrances are a simple, elevated choice, the chef’s kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of storage and the gas fi replace in the living room invites you to sit. The secondary bathroom has a tub, while the primary has a step-in shower and double-sink vanity. Easy to maintain wood-like vinyl flooring runs throughout the home. The covered front porch and rear patio expand your living space to the outside.

✔ AMENITIES A program director is on staff to provide support and recreational services to both Pinecrest and Hillcrest (the 55+ sister-community) residents. There’s scheduled trips to grocery stores and nearby shopping locations. Two mornings a month are set aside for individual errands. Both communities share an activity center with a library, fitness room, classes and dinners. An outdoor pavilion is the setting for picnics and gatherings. There is also a dog park since Pinecrest and Hillcrest are pet friendly.

✔ BUY AND LIVE LOCAL The Desfosses family is proud to be part of the solution in Maine’s housing crunch. Now operated by the second, third and fourth generations, this new “Woodland II” model represents their passion and commitment to building homes that are accessible to a wider market of buyers. With this price, make it yours today.

Contact Tina, Tracy or Alfie to learn more about this home, and the Pinecrest and Hillcrest (55+) communities.

(207) 883-2512 | statemanufacturedhomes.com | 126 US Route 1, Scarborough

Copy the Story Link