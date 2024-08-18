When I make ceviche, I imagine what it must feel like to be effortlessly stylish. You know the type – the friend who goes to their room to change and comes out three minutes later looking enviably chic, like the heroine of a romantic comedy, with a perfectly half-tucked linen shirt and tousled hair.

I am not that person, but I can pull off something similar with food – and ceviche is one of the surest ways to make it happen. There’s no cooking involved and not much chopping needed, but you wind up with such a fresh and elegant dish that everyone wonders how you did it. As with fashion, it’s the small, well-considered details that make all the difference.

First, the quality of the ingredients is key, particularly when it comes to the fish. In ceviche, the fish appears to cook as it marinates in the citrus juice because the acid denatures the proteins, turning the fish opaque and firm. But it’s not actually cooked, so using sushi-grade fish and handling it carefully – with clean hands and surfaces – and refrigerating it promptly, is critical.

Here, I use halibut, but any firm white fish will work. A short marinade of 30 minutes yields fish that is firm-tender, but if you prefer it more “well done,” marinate it for up to 2 hours. Any longer and the acidic juices can make the fish unpleasantly tough. Once you add the remaining ingredients, the citrus is diluted, but the ceviche is still best served right away.

In this recipe, the fish is first marinated in a mix of lemon and lime juices, then tossed with diced tomato, buttery chunks of avocado, red onion, cilantro and jalapeño. The jalapeño imparts a mild heat, so if you like things spicier, use serrano pepper instead.

And let’s not forget those well-considered details: For best results use the juiciest tomatoes – as easy feat this time of year – and make sure your avocado is perfectly ripe, so it’s creamy but still firm.

Served over crisp, shredded lettuce to catch the juices, this recipe feels almost like a cross between a salad and a ceviche, fresh and light, yet satisfying. It’s ideal for a summer get-together when you want to serve up both style and substance without trying too hard.

Halibut Ceviche with Tomato and Avocado

4 to 6 servings (makes about 6 cups ceviche)

Total time: 35 mins

In this ceviche, citrus-marinated diced halibut is tossed with tomato, avocado, onion, jalapeño and cilantro, and served over a bed of shredded lettuce to catch every drop of the flavorful juices. It’s an elegant no-cook dish that requires minimal effort but delivers maximum satisfaction. Marinating the fish in the citrus juice doesn’t technically cook the fish: Instead, the citric acid in the juice causes the proteins in the fish to denature – i.e. break down – resulting in a firmer texture and opaque flesh.

To make this recipe go faster, prepare the remaining ingredients while the fish is marinating.

Make ahead: The halibut needs to marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours before serving (marinating longer than 30 minutes will result in firmer texture).

Storage: This dish is best served immediately.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound skinless halibut fillet, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from 4 to 6 limes)

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 1 to 2 lemons)

10 ounces tomatoes (any kind), cut into bite-size pieces

1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

1/4 cup minced red onion

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves, plus more for garnish

1 jalapeño or serrano pepper, stemmed, seeded and minced

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

2 cups lightly packed, shredded hearts of romaine lettuce (1 head)

STEPS

In a large glass (or other nonreactive bowl), toss together the halibut with the lime and lemon juices until combined. Transfer to the refrigerator and let marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours if you prefer your fish firmer.

When ready to serve, add the tomatoes, avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeño or serrano pepper, and salt, and toss to combine. Divide the lettuce among shallow bowls, then top each with the ceviche and a sprinkle of cilantro.

Substitutions: Instead of halibut >> another firm-fleshed fish, such as sea bass and tilapia, or shrimp. Cilantro? >> parsley. Don’t like heat? >> Skip the jalapeño. Prefer more heat? >> Use serrano pepper in place of the jalapeño. Red onion >> any other onion. Romaine lettuce >> Little Gem or iceberg lettuce, or salad greens of your choice.

Nutrition per serving (1 cup ceviche and 1/3 cup lettuce), based on 6: 163 calories, 6g carbohydrates, 35mg cholesterol, 11g fat, 1g fiber, 12g protein, 2g saturated fat, 160mg sodium, 2g sugar

