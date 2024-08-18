Jim Fossel strikes again. A recent whine, that the Democratic Party “anointed Vice President Kamala Harris as their nominee without giving voters a chance to have a say in the process” (Aug. 4), was ridiculous.
It’s simply a matter of how our two-party system works. It would work the same way for the Republican Party if they needed to replace their candidate. Equally ridiculous is to suggest that an assassination attempt is a reason to vote for someone; perhaps moral decency, integrity, honesty and commitment to the peaceful transition of power are more compelling.
Carl Gatto
Kennebunk
