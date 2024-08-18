Carolyn Welch was an inspiration. An outdoor friend of mine and my wife, Nancy, for about 35 years, she organized and led hundreds of skiing, hiking, whitewater and sea kayaking trips. Carolyn passed away last year at the age of 86. She was still leading trips as late as the year before she died.

Carolyn’s outdoor journey began when she was a little girl in Columbus, Ohio. She joined the Girl Scout troop in her neighborhood but was dissatisfied because they only offered merit badges in activities like sewing and cooking. When she learned a troop on the opposite side of Columbus awarded badges in outdoor pursuits such as hiking and biking, she changed her membership and regularly took the bus across town to participate.

In 1962, Carolyn moved to Brunswick and was a resident in that community for the remainder of her life. She was a regular trip coordinator for the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society and a longtime trip leader for the Appalachian Mountain Club. Carolyn was an avid canoeist and began participating in the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race in 1992. She completed 24 races, the last one at age 81. In short, Carolyn was indomitable.

Nancy and I first met Carolyn when she was canoeing the Dead River on an AMC trip. In the ensuing years, we enjoyed her company on scores of outdoor adventures. When we started sea kayaking about 20 years ago, her local trips were a valuable introduction to the sport.

One of Carolyn’s favorite sea kayak trips was a voyage on the New Meadows River in Brunswick. We had the privilege of joining her on many of those outings. She was the consummate organizer and all of her trips were scrupulously planned. Carolyn studied the tides, winds, weather and marine forecasts to ensure a safe enjoyable experience.

In Carolyn’s absence, no New Meadows River trip was scheduled for this summer. Organizing one in her memory seemed appropriate. With the assistance of her longtime friend, Dave Lanman, I endeavored to coordinate a PPCS Carolyn Welch Memorial Sea Kayak Trip. Not surprisingly, there was enthusiastic interest.

Advertisement

From the outset, I knew that a trip in Carolyn’s memory had to be done right. After studying the weather forecast, I identified a sunny day with a light sea breeze predicted. An outgoing tide was scheduled for our departure, and the sea breeze would provide a tailwind on return.

Twelve kayakers and a two-person support team met at the Sawyer Park Boat Landing in Brunswick on a hot, humid day. Faryl Wiley brought a bouquet of flowers and each paddler affixed a flower to the deck of their boat. After a short ceremony and safety talk, we carried kayaks to the water.

The sea breeze was welcome relief from the humid conditions as we departed. Gentle seas facilitated multiple friendly conversations as we navigated south through the narrow channel. Carolyn had such a wide circle of outdoor friends; several of us were meeting for the first time.

The constricted corridor widened as we passed Howard Point on the right. One member of the party was suffering from shoulder discomfort, so she decided to stop at the beach in Thomas Bay and wait. We would pick her up on our return.

As we progressed into a bay called Middle Ground, a rower joined us. She had paddled north from her home on Foster Point to participate. The flotilla angled southwest and continued past Woodward Point to Upper Coombs Island, one of Carolyn’s favored lunch spots.

We landed on a sandy beach and gathered on ledges above. Several of us reminisced about stopping at the same location on one of Carolyn’s trips during the pandemic.

Advertisement

After lunch, we assembled in Woodward Cove and tossed our flowers into the water in remembrance of Carolyn. The tailwind on the return was a delight. Our ailing companion reconnected with us as planned.

After disembarking, Dave led several of us to the nearest ice cream parlor, a traditional ending to a Carolyn Welch trip.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” narrates eight more sea kayak trips on the Maine coast. Also included is a description of a St. John River canoe trip led by Carolyn and Dave and an inspiring story about Carolyn’s participation in the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race when she was 80.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals – New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link