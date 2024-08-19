State environmental officials are responding to an accidental early morning discharge of firefighting foam concentrate that contains high levels of dangerous forever chemicals inside an airport hangar at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.

“We want to inform the public of a discharge of firefighting foam containing (forever chemicals) from the fire suppression system at Hangar 4, Brunswick Executive Airport at approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning,” Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Kristine Logan said.

The authority oversees the redevelopment of the 3,300-acre property, which includes over 750 units of housing and 158 businesses that employ over 2500 people in addition to the airport. Hangar 4 is located near Orion Road.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Brunswick Fire Department were at the scene Monday assessing the situation and addressing potential impacts, Logan said. Town Manager Julia Henze said Fire Chief Ken Brillant were expected to brief the Town Council at its 6:30 p.m. meeting.

Employees reported that the foam was four to five feet deep in the hangar and has spilled out to the parking lot.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are called forever chemicals because they can linger in the environment for decades. They are used to make thousands of common household and industrial products resistant to heat, water, and grease.

For decades, military and civilian firefighters used special foam containing PFAS to smother the intense flames caused by fuel fires. While manufacturers can no longer use two variants of the chemicals, large amounts of “legacy” PFAS-containing foam are still out there at fire stations and military bases.

The vast majority of the highest-profile PFAS contamination cases around the country have occurred on or near manufacturing facilities and military bases with airfields. Firefighting foam is the primary culprit in most military PFAS contamination cases.

The “aqueous film-forming foam” (or AFFF) is so effective at smothering the flames of burning jet fuel that the Federal Aviation Administration requires commercial airports to keep it on hand. The FAA actually requires airports to test their foam-spraying equipment at least twice annually.

Since 2003, manufacturers of firefighting foam have been required to use “short-chain” varieties of PFAS that are considered more stable and may have less of an environmental impact. It is unclear what kind of foam was discharged at Brunswick on Monday – leftover long-chain foam or new short-chain foam.

Even trace amounts of some PFAS are considered a public health risk, according to federal regulators. High exposure over a long time can cause cancer. Exposure during critical life stages, such as in early childhood, can also cause life-changing harm.

Maine is halfway through a four-year investigation of 1,100 fields where farmers used state-licensed sewage sludge as fertilizer, unaware the semisolid byproduct of sewer plants was full of forever chemicals. It has spent $15 million so far to help 484 landowners hurt by its sludge recycling.

Maine has dedicated more than $100 million to address PFAS problems since they emerged in 2018.

This story is developing.

