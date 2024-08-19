The base of Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, is in Sargent’s Purchase, New Hampshire, but its summit is visible from many spots in Maine.

FOLLOW THIS Account: Mount Washington Observatory Platform: Facebook Followers: 254,000

The Mount Washington Observatory Facebook page is a great way to see gorgeous summit photos and videos, catch summit forecasts and learn about the work being done by the nonprofit, member-supported institution.

A representative from the observatory said that its mission is to advance understanding of the natural systems that create Earth’s weather and climate. It does this by maintaining a weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, performing weather and climate research, conducting innovative science education programs and interpreting the heritage of the Mount Washington region.

The Mount Washington Observatory Facebook page covers the convergence of weather patterns over the Northeast, including in Maine, because the White Mountains extend into the state. The observatory has many supporters and volunteers from Maine.

