Avid readers know I write a 10 x 100 column about seven to 10 times per year. Every four to six weeks I forgo the single topic column and opt rather for 10 updates in 100 words or less on unrelated topics as they are just good tidbits to know, but they aren’t large enough for their own column. Here we go, as always, in no particular order:

Funktastic Party in Bath, Sept. 1

Renowned party band, Motor Booty Affair, will be taking the Waterfront Park stage in Bath for Main Street Bath’s annual live concert fundraiser on Sept. 1. Known for disco hits and funky grooves, Motor Booty Affair keeps the dancing going all night. Where this is a fundraiser for Main Street Bath, tickets are $30. Find more information on the MSB website at visitbath.com.

Mayor Pete was in Portland; other cabinet officials, too

In case you missed it, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Maine recently, highlighting a recently announced $25 million U.S. DOT RAISE grant to fund a transformative project in Portland’s East Deering neighborhood that will increase access to the Roux Institute’s new campus for all modes of transportation. This follows a visit to Brunswick from U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in late July, when he announced that the USDA is partnering with farmers and small businesses to expand access to clean energy and lower energy bills through the Rural Energy for America Program and the Rural Energy for America Technical Assistance Grant Program. It’s always nice when Maine gets recognized by national leadership.

Cheers to the season for MSMT and BIMF

Amidst the busy summer months, both Bowdoin International Music Festival and Maine State Music Theatre have been giving us near daily activities between their concerts and shows. The festival wrapped up for the season about a week ago, but it is looking to continue adding more concerts and activities throughout the autumn and winter season at new and exciting venues. Be on the lookout for those events later this year. As for MSMT, another great season has been had at the Pickard Theater and it is in its last week of main stage performances with the outstanding “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” closing on Saturday. If you want tickets this week, go to msmt.org and get them today.

Brunswick sidewalks look incredible

Sidewalk construction in a four-season community is always tricky, as the only time to do it is when the weather is nice, which also happens to be the busy season for many businesses. However, the downtown Brunswick sidewalks are coming out beautifully, and it’s hard to deny that the reconstruction was needed.

A shoutout to the construction crews who are working diligently and maintaining access to the storefronts and restaurants as they work. Nobody loves it, but they are making the best of the situation while beautifying and making our sidewalks safer.

Two chamber events on Aug. 21

This Wednesday, we are holding both our 12 @ 12 Networking Lunch and our Chamber After Hours on the same day. 12 @ 12 is run by the outstanding BBRC Assistant Director Anthony Jamison and is a chance for a dozen business leaders to have lunch and each get five minutes to introduce themselves. Email anthony@midcoastmaine.com to secure your seat.

The Chamber After Hours event is 5-7 p.m. at The Brunswick Hotel this Wednesday and all business leaders are invited. Come have a drink and bite and meet dozens of business leaders at this free admission (with a business card) event. You can email cory@midcoastmaine.com to preregister or register online at midcoastmaine.com.

Movies in the Park in Bath moved to this Friday

Due to rain, the Movies in the Park showcasing the classic ’80s fantasy film “Labyrinth” (originally scheduled for Aug. 19) has been moved to Friday night, still in Library Park (aka City Park at Patten Free Library). The movie will begin shortly after the Volunteer Jazz Band concert finishes in the gazebo around 8 p.m.

10% chamber member growth in 2024

Since the year began, the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber has added dozens of new members! Many of the businesses and organizations said they read these columns weekly and/or were referred by businesses who are already chamber members, which is outstanding. We love growing our network and encourage any business that is thinking it may be time to join to reach out and schedule a meeting with Anthony or myself. The office phone number is 725-8797.

School bus tours for fall

With school beginning soon, it’s also time to re-invite businesses to begin discussing and signing up for business tours with local students. Annually, our chamber works with Mt. Ararat High School, Brunswick High School, Morse High School and several other partners to produce Career Development Bus Tours where students tour two to four businesses during a single trip, or they deep dive a larger business for several hours seeing every part of its operations. It’s a great way to get students interested in your career pathway and the students love them. Give us a call at the chamber office if this is something that interests you, and we’ll swing by for a chat.

We’re closed next week to enjoy summer ourselves

After some deliberation on how we would split up our office hours for the week of Aug. 26-30, we’ve decided, to heck with it — we’re just going to close up the office for a week so our staff and volunteers can have a vacation week. I mention it only in case you do call or try to come by the new office space; we won’t be here for that week.

Upcoming events to look forward to

I will highlight these events next week, but we have a lots of autumn happenings for you to plan for, including Thomas Point Beach’s Bluegrass Festival, Pints on the Pier at Maine Maritime Museum, Pumpkinfest, the Midcoast Tree Festival and so much more.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

