Rep. Jared Golden, Democrat? His commercials are disturbing to me. Not only does he attempt to singlehandedly take credit for improving veterans’ care in Maine, he needs a serious fact check.
The very Democratic president he touts as unfit is responsible for the enormous amount of money and excellent care provided for veterans today. In addition, he is too young to know Togus ditched a larger substance abuse treatment center years ago and, due to this administration, finally has the money to restore this vital service.
Mr. Golden needs to take a stand on what party he represents; his being an “independent” Democrat is not working for me.
Kate Meredith
Buxton
