First, a heartfelt thank you to Joe Biden for recognizing the moment and passing the baton to the next generation. Now he can take his rightful place as a respected and accomplished party elder.

Wow! The choice in this year’s presidential election is now incredibly clear. On the one hand, we have a youthful, energetic, joyful campaign with candidates who have a strong record of governance that has produced significant results for the average American citizen. On the other, we have an old, disgruntled, vengeance-seeking, fear-mongering candidate with a record of delivering for the rich and powerful, and a long string of broken promises for programs that would benefit ordinary people. The contrasts are stark:

– Optimism v. fear

– Looking forward v. looking backward

– Governing for all v. governing for the MAGA faithful

– Sanity and reason v. weirdness and chaos

– Substance v. image

– Reality v. illusion

– Respect and compassion v. mean-spiritedness and hate

– Serving the common good v. self-serving

– Joy and humor v. gloomy and negative

So, we must do our homework, get to know the issues and candidates, and make our vote count. Please vote!

Doug Zlatin

Falmouth

