First, a heartfelt thank you to Joe Biden for recognizing the moment and passing the baton to the next generation. Now he can take his rightful place as a respected and accomplished party elder.
Wow! The choice in this year’s presidential election is now incredibly clear. On the one hand, we have a youthful, energetic, joyful campaign with candidates who have a strong record of governance that has produced significant results for the average American citizen. On the other, we have an old, disgruntled, vengeance-seeking, fear-mongering candidate with a record of delivering for the rich and powerful, and a long string of broken promises for programs that would benefit ordinary people. The contrasts are stark:
– Optimism v. fear
– Looking forward v. looking backward
– Governing for all v. governing for the MAGA faithful
– Sanity and reason v. weirdness and chaos
– Substance v. image
– Reality v. illusion
– Respect and compassion v. mean-spiritedness and hate
– Serving the common good v. self-serving
– Joy and humor v. gloomy and negative
So, we must do our homework, get to know the issues and candidates, and make our vote count. Please vote!
Doug Zlatin
Falmouth
