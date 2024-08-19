The Dunlap Highland Band plays during the Opening Ceremony at the Maine Highland Games on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick. Paul Bagnall/The Times Record

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
brunswick maine, maine highland games, Times Record, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles