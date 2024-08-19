Mrs. Claire Ann Dorais, age 75, of Lumberton, North Carolinnnna, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

She was born in Biddeford, Maine on March 3, 1949, to the late Raymond and Jeannette Ruel.

In her spare time Claire loved to go camping. She will always be remembered as being a hard – working and loyal person. She will be most missed by her husband of 56 wonderful years, her beloved Victor.

Mrs. Claire is survived by: her husband, Victor Dorais, Sr.; her sons, Victor Dorais, Jr. of Biddeford, Maine, William Dorais of Whiteville, North Carolina; a daughter, Joan Callahan (Jim) of Hollis, Maine; and two sisters, Irene Gagnon (Roger) of Florida, and Pauline Curtis of Texas.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 2000 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Online condolences can be made by visiting: FloydMortuary.net.

