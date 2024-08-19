The Reverend Father Paquet, retired pastor of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2024. He was 97 years of age.

Father Paquet was born on Feb. 2, 1927, to Albert J. and Oberline (Begin) Paquet in St Honore de Shenley, Province of Quebec, Canada. The Paquet family moved to the Biddeford-Saco area in 1937. Father Paquet grew up in a family of 13 siblings. The Paquet family was deeply religious. Although they struggled through many years of hardships and frugality, their faith was always foremost. Father Paquet’s brother Fernand also joined the priesthood and became a Maryknoll missionary serving over 55 years in South Korea.

After graduating from St. Andre’s Parish School in Biddeford, Maine, Father Paquet entered St Hyscinth’s Seminary in Toronto, Canada, where he completed both his high school and college studies. He was formally accepted as a seminarian and was assigned to St. Augustine’s Seminary in Toronto, Canada.

He was ordained a priest on June 4, 1955, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland, Maine, by Bishop Daniel Feeney. Father served his church and community as a pastor and parish priest for 69 years. He continued to serve after his retirement by assisting with celebrating masses for the local churches and the Sisters of the Good Shepherd.

His first assignment was as the temporary chaplain at St Joseph’s Parish in Portland, Maine. Father Paquet served many parishes during his tenure. Among them: St. Agathe Parish in Saint Agathe, Sacred Heart Parish in Auburn, Holy Family Parish in Sanford, Sacred Heart Parish in Yarmouth, St. Joseph’s in Eastport with the added responsibility of St Ann’s Parish at Pleasant Point, St. Theresa’s Parish in Oakland, St. Louis Parish in Auburn, St. Peter’s Parish in East Millinocket, and in June 1991, he became the pastor at the newly rebuilt St. Matthews Church in Limerick.

Father Paquet was a true priest of the people. He worked to connect with his parishioners. He had the ability to listen, understand and empathize with them. Working with diverse communities, Fr. Paquet quietly but effectively, built bridges to strengthen their faith and bring them hope. In doing so, he touched the lives of countless parishioners and he leaves behind a legacy of faith, compassion and kindness.

Father Paquet is survived by his brother, Gerard Paquette (Rose Curro), and a great many nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by: Raoul Paquet (Therese), Rosaire Paquet, Simonne Perron (Raoul), Jeanette Courtois (Marcel), Marguerite Poirier (Richard), Rev, Father Fernand Paquet, M.M., Therese Gagnon (Normand), John Paquet (Rita), Urbain Paquette (Hugette), and Roger Paquette.

In addition, Helen Berube, Father Paquet’s sister, also passed away on Aug. 15, 2024, (the same days as Father Paquet). Although our family is grieving, we are comforted as we believe they accompanied each other to Paradise. We know that they will continue to walk beside us, to comfort and to guide us.

All the funeral services for Father Paquet will take place at St. Joseph’s Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine 04005

Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, Tuesday, Aug. 27, at from 4 to 7 p.m. Prayers will begin at 4 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph’s Church, Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m.; Bishop James Ruggieri will be the main celebrant.

The commitment ceremony will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 120 West St., Biddeford, Maine, immediately following the mass.

Funeral arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine. To share condolences online, please visit: HopeMemorial.com

Anyone wishing to send floral arrangements may send them to Hope Memorial Chapel.

